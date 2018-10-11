Tex Winter, Triangle Offense Architect, Dies at 96

by October 11, 2018
312

Tex Winter, the architect of the Triangle Offense and one of the great minds in basketball history, passed away Wednesday at the age of 96.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were among Winter’s former players who paid tribute to the legendary Hall of Fame coach.

Winter sat alongside Phil Jackson for many years, and helped spearhead six Chicago Bulls championships in the 1990s. He had been in declining health since suffering a stroke in 2009.

Per the Chicago Tribune:

Jerry Krause hired Winter in July 1985 as one of his first moves as Bulls general manager, and Winter teamed with defensive-minded Johnny Bach to form a potent pairing of assistant coaches for both Doug Collins and Phil Jackson. A noted perfectionist, Winter spent most games scribbling notes to take to the next day’s practice.

“To him it doesn’t matter if it’s Michael Jordan or Keith Booth,” Jackson told the Tribune in a 1998 interview. “If you don’t play according to the rules of the ‘basketball gods,’ you are destroying the credibility of the game. Tex thinks there is a way to play the game, and if you don’t abide by those things, then it’s not right.”

Born Morice Fredrick Winter near Wellington, Texas, Winter assisted Jackson on nine NBA championship teams: six with the Bulls and three with the Lakers. His six-decade coaching career also featured 454 victories as a college head coach, mainly at Kansas State but also in stints at Northwestern, Marquette, Washington and Long Beach State. He entered the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

     
You Might Also Like
Air Jordan 6
Kicks

This New Air Jordan VI Colorway Was Inspired By a Sneaker Released in 1990

5 days ago
16,398
NBA

‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

6 days ago
6,248
NBA

Derrick Rose 2010-11 MVP Season Highlights 🍿

7 days ago
1,250
NBA

Lauri Markkanen to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Elbow Injury

2 weeks ago
767
Air Jordan 33
Kicks

Inside the Design of the Air Jordan XXXIII

3 weeks ago
16,615
NBA

Michael Jordan, Hornets Help With Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

4 weeks ago
2,454
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmy Butler Says He Plays the Hardest in Minnesota

27 mins ago
294

NBA: James Harden’s Behind-the-Back Move Not a Travel

1 hour ago
883

Tex Winter, Triangle Offense Architect, Dies at 96

2 hours ago
312

Jimmy Butler Kept it REAL: Relationship with Timberwolves ‘Not Fixed’

12 hours ago
931

Report: Jimmy Butler Screamed ‘You Can’t Win Without Me’ at Timberwolves’ Pr...

17 hours ago
8,444