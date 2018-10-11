Tex Winter, Triangle Offense Architect, Dies at 96

Tex Winter, the architect of the Triangle Offense and one of the great minds in basketball history, passed away Wednesday at the age of 96.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were among Winter’s former players who paid tribute to the legendary Hall of Fame coach.

Tex Winter was my biggest critic. He was also my biggest fan. A few words about the legendary coach who lived his 96 years as well as anyone could have… pic.twitter.com/vOrS7UNkMS — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) October 11, 2018

In an emailed statement to the Tribune, Michael Jordan on Tex Winter: "I learned so much from Coach Winter. He was a pioneer and a true student of the game. His triangle offense was a huge part of our six championships with the Bulls. He was a tireless worker (cont.) — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 11, 2018

Winter sat alongside Phil Jackson for many years, and helped spearhead six Chicago Bulls championships in the 1990s. He had been in declining health since suffering a stroke in 2009.

