‘That Was the Adult in the Gym’: Jimmy Butler Leads Sixers to Game 2 Win in Toronto

by April 30, 2019
James Butler,” in the words of Sixers head coach Brett Brown “was the adult in the gym” Monday night as he led Philadelphia to a critical 94-89 win against the Raptors.

Butler—”my name isn’t James. It’s literally Jimmy”—finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, and credited his team’s defense for knotting up the second-round series at 1-1.

Joel Embiid, who was dealing with a bout of gastroenteritis, added 12 points and six rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 35 points, but said Toronto was too slow out of the blocks.

Per Philly.com:

“That was James Butler. Like that was the adult in the gym,” Brown said of Butler, who finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a block.

The swingman made 9 of 22 shots – including going 4-for-10 on three-pointers – to erase memories of his subpar Game 1 performance. Butler scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter Monday.

“Everybody told me to come out aggressive, shoot the shots that were there,” Butler said. “I think I passed the ball when I wasn’t open, maybe a little bit later, as some people may say.

“But all-in-all man, we guarded. I think that’s the reason that we won.”

