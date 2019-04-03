‘That’s for Nipsey’: Russell Westbrook Delivers 20-20-21 Performance

by April 03, 2019
644

Russell Westbrook became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record a 20-20-20 performance Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists in the OKC Thunder’s 119-103 win against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, and dedicated the performance to his late friend Nipsey Hussle.

The historic statline was a nod to the slain rapper’s once-membership in the Rollin’ 60’s Neighborhood Crips gang.

Russ says Nip, who was shot and killed in L.A. over the weekend, served as an inspiration.

Per The Oklahoman:

“Twenty plus 20 plus 20,” Westbrook said in the TNT postgame with Jason Terry. “They know what that means. That’s for my bro.”

[Billy] Donovan said Westbrook came to him after the game and explained why he didn’t want to come out of the game.

“I knew that he had a close friend pass away; he had mentioned and explained that to me,” Donovan said. “I think for a few guys on our team, relationship-wise, it’s kind of hit them pretty hard the last couple of days talking to them. I think for Russell that was something that really meant a lot to him.”

On Tuesday, though, Westbrook packaged a dedication and a win into one.

“It’s huge,” Westbrook said, wearing a blue shirt with “Crenshaw” printed in white letters. “I’m not going to try to put it into words, but that’s who it’s for and I’ll leave it at that.”

