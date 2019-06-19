‘That’s News to Me’: Chris Paul Denies Report of Trade Request

Chris Paul pooh-poohed published reports that he has requested a trade out of Houston, mocking them as “news” to him on social media.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey also issued forceful denials that CP3’s camp wants out.

A thoroughly exasperated Daryl Morey said Chris Paul and his reps have never asked to trade him and he will be on Rockets next season. Said he and Harden do not have issues with one another and that he has spoken to both often this off-season about free agency evaluations, plans. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 18, 2019

Just spoke to Daryl Morey. He reiterated there has been no trade demand from Chris Paul. "Tweet that I said that. Print it. Tweet it twice." https://t.co/oo6ge0Wkop — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 19, 2019

Team owner Tilman Fertitta added that he’s excited to have both Paul and teammate James Harden—”two very competitive athletes”—back next season.

#Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta on James Harden & Chris Paul: "These are 2 very competitive athletes & all they want to do is win a championship together for the Houston Rockets.We're excited to have them back and we look forward to using this opportunity to try to be successful" — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 19, 2019

Per The Houston Chronicle:

Paul even responded to a Yahoo! report on Tuesday that the relationship between he and Harden is “unsalvageable” and that he wants to leave the Rockets by posting on Instagram, “Damn! That’s news to me…” “It’s definitely not true,” Morey said. “It’s ridiculous.” Asked if Paul or his representatives had asked that he be traded, Morey said, “No. Can you convey my disdain in my ‘no.’ It’s so annoying at this point. I’ve talked to Chris since (Game 6), for sure. Myself, Mike D’Antoni, James Harden are all super competitive, all frustrated we were eliminated from the playoffs, all want to get over the hump. That leads to a lot of competitive fire. All of it is normal. We’re all in the same boat, pursuing the championship. We’re all frustrated we’re not there. But there is nothing past that.” The Rockets will have only a $5.7 million mid-level exception to spend in free agency but could seek a larger deal with a free agent in a sign-and-trade arrangement or in a trade for a potential free agent that chose to opt in as Paul did when he was dealt to the Rockets in 2017. “With both Chris and James, we’re talking about potential mid-level guys, potential top guys we might be able to trade for,” Morey said. “I distinctly remember one time they both face-timed me and I walked through 50 free agents and got their opinion on them together, if that gives you a sense of how tightly they are tied together.”

