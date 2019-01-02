‘That’s Nobody I Should Worry About’: Embiid Dismisses Montrezl Harrell

After the Sixers‘ 119-113 win in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Joel Embiid said he wasn’t concerned about Clippers center Montrezl Harrell, saying, “I didn’t pay him no mind.”

Harrell battled hard against Embiid in crunch time, but Embiid (28 and 19) couldn’t be stopped as the Sixers gutted out a victory.

“I turned the ball over once or twice, and I think he scored once and he was all over my face. “I guess he didn’t see what I was doing all game. But I’m happy about the win, and I didn’t pay him no mind. That’s nobody I should worry about, not even close.”

#Sixers @JoelEmbiid on getting physical with #Clippers’ @MONSTATREZZ – “We didn’t get physical. I turned the ball over once and he was all over my face. I guess he didn’t see what I was doing all game. I didn’t pay him no mind. That’s nobody I should worry about, not even close.” pic.twitter.com/4I9ARDMlZl — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 2, 2019

RELATED:

Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Like Shooting 3s’