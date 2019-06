The Miami Heat have acquired the No. 32 pick in the draft from the Indiana Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Heat will send three second-round picks to Indiana in the deal.

With that No. 32 pick, the Heat will target KZ Okpala.

Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports suggests that the three picks heading to the Pacers must be Miami’s 2022, 2024 (protected) and 2025 as those are the only ones that the Heat currently own.