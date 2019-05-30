The NBA Spoke to Drake About His Courtside Antics

The NBA had a conversation with Drake about his courtside interactions with players and coaches, according to commissioner Adam Silver.

Silver says Drizzy, the Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador, now understands there are lines he “shouldn’t cross.”

The League also stepped in last year when the superstar musician got into it with Kendrick Perkins during the playoffs.

Per Yahoo Sports (via NBA.com):

“We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do,” Silver said in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “He has the official designation ‘ambassador’ … and he’s a global star, so it’s a huge deal that he’s so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much. “Obviously, there’s some lines that even ambassadors shouldn’t cross.” Silver states that line includes mid-game shoulder massages to coaches, a move Drake did to Raptors coach Nick Nurse on the sidelines during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. “I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there’s got to be lines drawn. Obviously, you don’t want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what’s going on in the middle of the action. “I think he has a better understanding now of where that line is,” Silver said.

