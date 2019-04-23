‘This Means a Lot’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks to Sweep of Detroit

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career-high 41 points Monday night, leading Milwaukee to a four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons.
Antetokounmpo pulled down nine rebounds and went 15-of-20 from the charity stripe, which ruffled some feathers in Motown.
The Bucks earned their first postseason series win since 2001, and will face the Boston Celtics in the second round.
Per The AP:
“This means a lot,” [Antetokounmpo] said softly.
“We’re going to celebrate it and have fun, but we’ll quickly focus on Boston,” Milwaukee guard Sterling Brown said. “It’s going to be a fun series. Last year, they got us in Game 7.”
Milwaukee has come a long way from Antetokounmpo’s first postseason appearance four years ago when Chicago advanced with a 120-66 win.
“From where we were and where we are right now, it’s been an unbelievable journey,” Antetokounmpo said. “The organization has done a great job of just pushing in another direction.”