‘This Means a Lot’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Bucks to Sweep of Detroit

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a playoff career-high 41 points Monday night, leading Milwaukee to a four-game sweep of the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo pulled down nine rebounds and went 15-of-20 from the charity stripe, which ruffled some feathers in Motown.

The Bucks earned their first postseason series win since 2001, and will face the Boston Celtics in the second round.

Per The AP: