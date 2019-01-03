THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

by January 03, 2019
45

With DeMar DeRozan set to play Toronto for the first time in his career, we look back at when the All-Star guard dropped a Raptors franchise record (and career-high) 52 points almost a year ago exactly.

DeRozan led the Raps to a 131-127 overtime victory over the Bucks, shooting 17/29 from the field, 5/9 from beyond the arc and 13/13 from the free throw line. He added 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Peep the insane highlights above.

Over the summer, DeRozan was traded to the Spurs in a blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard. He is averaging 22.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game so far this season.

How many points will he notch against his former team on Thursday?

RELATED
Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

7 hours ago
942
kawhi post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Drops Career-High 45 Points Vs Utah 🔥

1 day ago
1,604
spurs post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

3 days ago
2,318
On The Rise

On The Rise: Pascal Siakam Cannot Be Slowed Down 💨

1 week ago
7,547
NBA

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

2 weeks ago
15,395
NBA

Nick Nurse Fined $15K For Criticizing Referees

2 weeks ago
419
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

1 hour ago
45

LeBron James: Warriors ‘F**ked Up’ After Game 6 of 2016 NBA Finals

7 hours ago
7,006

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

7 hours ago
1,916

‘I’m Going to Get it’: James Harden Chasing Second MVP

7 hours ago
757

Gregg Popovich Hopes Spurs Fans Treat Kawhi Leonard With ‘Kindness and Respect’

7 hours ago
942