THROWBACK: DeMar DeRozan Sets Raptors Franchise Record with 52 Points

With DeMar DeRozan set to play Toronto for the first time in his career, we look back at when the All-Star guard dropped a Raptors franchise record (and career-high) 52 points almost a year ago exactly.

DeRozan led the Raps to a 131-127 overtime victory over the Bucks, shooting 17/29 from the field, 5/9 from beyond the arc and 13/13 from the free throw line. He added 8 assists and 5 rebounds. Peep the insane highlights above.

Over the summer, DeRozan was traded to the Spurs in a blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard. He is averaging 22.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game so far this season.

How many points will he notch against his former team on Thursday?

