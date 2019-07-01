Tim Frazier Agrees To One-Year Deal With Pistons

by July 01, 2019
103
Tim Frazier of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with journeyman point guard Tim Frazier, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Frazier split the 2018-19 campaign across two teams and averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Frazier will add affordable backcourt depth to a Pistons team that made the postseason in 2018-19 and will be hungry to get back their in 2019-20.

The addition of Frazier will give Detroit an adequate spot starter to slot into the rotation behind Reggie Jackson and another new face, Derrick Rose.

    
