The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal with journeyman point guard Tim Frazier, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Frazier split the 2018-19 campaign across two teams and averaged 6.3 points and 3.5 assists per game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Frazier will add affordable backcourt depth to a Pistons team that made the postseason in 2018-19 and will be hungry to get back their in 2019-20.

The addition of Frazier will give Detroit an adequate spot starter to slot into the rotation behind Reggie Jackson and another new face, Derrick Rose.