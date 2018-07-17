Tim Hardaway Jr Considered Quitting Basketball in the G League

New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr says he thought about quitting basketball after being sent down to the NBA’s G League by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2015-16 season.

Hardaway, a first-round draft pick, says it was a “dark period” in his life.

Game changer: Tim Hardaway Jr. worked his way back and is poised to become a leader after ‘dark period’ of career https://t.co/MepDx4VhBR via @Newsday — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) July 16, 2018

The 26-year-old inked a four-year, $71 million deal last summer.

Per Newsday: