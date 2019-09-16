Timberwolves Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal With Jordan Murphy

The Minnesota Timberwolves will bring in forward Jordan Murphy to training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract, tweets Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

After going undrafted this past summer, Murphy latched on with the Timberwolves for Summer League play and has been a presence around the team ever since. In seven Summer League contests, the 6’6″ Murphy averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

The San Antonio native has become a local product in Minnesota after spending four seasons at the University of Minnesota. He enjoyed a drastic jump in production in the latter two campaigns. Last season, he posted averages of 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds in 36 contests.

As far as Murphy’s chances of making the roster, that appears unlikely at the moment. Minnesota’s roster currently stands at 19 players with an agreement in place with fellow undrafted rookie Tyus Battle. Additionally, the Timberwolves have both two-way roster spots filled.

However, Krawczynski noted that Murphy, if he does not crack the roster, could be ticketed for Timberwolves’ G League affiliate in Iowa.