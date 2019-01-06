Report: Timberwolves Fire Tom Thibodeau

by January 06, 2019
204

The Timberwolves have fired president and head coach Tom Thibodeau, reports ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news came over an hour after the Wolves defeated the Lakers, 108-86, at home on Sunday. Fred Hoiberg is considered to be the general manager or head coach in the near future.

Monty Williams is also considered to be another head coaching candidate.

Ryan Saunders will serve as the interim coach, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

   
