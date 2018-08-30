Timberwolves Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🌲

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms, which will be rocked five times throughout the 2018-19 campaign:

The throwbacks celebrate the franchise’s 30th season, featuring the same design the team wore from 1996-2008. They will debut on Halloween when the Wolves take on the Jazz at the Target Center, and will also make an appearance for the following games: December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto.

Thoughts?

