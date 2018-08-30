Timberwolves Unveil Throwback Uniforms for 2018-19 Season 🌲

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms, which will be rocked five times throughout the 2018-19 campaign:
Classics. pic.twitter.com/XfepYTBOfF
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 30, 2018
🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲
🌲 🌲
🌲 THEY’RE BACK 🌲
🌲 🌲
🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 pic.twitter.com/AuNSmnPXVN
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 30, 2018
The throwbacks celebrate the franchise’s 30th season, featuring the same design the team wore from 1996-2008. They will debut on Halloween when the Wolves take on the Jazz at the Target Center, and will also make an appearance for the following games: December 3 vs. Houston, January 4 vs. Orlando, March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto.
Thoughts?
