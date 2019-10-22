TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Everyone’s favorite NBA studio show is celebrating its 30th anniversary!

TNT’s wildly successful Inside the NBA has redefined how a studio show can present itself, with its laid-back environment, creative and hilarious segments and unmatched chemistry among its personalities: host Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

The show has won nine Emmys awards, while Johnson has won three as a studio host and Barkley has won three as a studio analyst. In 2016, Inside was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, becoming just the third sports show ever to receive the prestigious honor after SportsCenter and Monday Night Football.

Inside has also introduced phrases that have become ingrained in the NBA’s lexicon, such as “Gone Fishin” (when a team gets bounced from the playoffs) and, of course, “Shaqtin’ a Fool.”

You just never know what’s coming next.

From Shaq trying to eat a spicy chip.

To Chuck trying to hold his breath underwater.

And racing former referee Dick Bevetta.

To the gang getting into a water-gun fight.

To the Champion’s Club.

And Kenny getting delayed by a zebra on the way to work.

The clips could go on and on.

Inside the NBA‘s legacy will last forever, as they’ve re-created the studio show into a fun, unpredictable and engaging experience. Ernie expertly steers the ship as Shaq, Kenny and Chuck provide the perfect combination of jokes and analysis. And they’re finally back after a long offseason.

30 years and still going strong. Much respect.