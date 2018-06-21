Tom Thibodeau Denies Rift With Karl-Anthony Towns

by June 21, 2018
161

Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau denied having any sort of rift with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns last season.

Thibs spoke to reporters at Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference, and said he’s got nothing but love for KAT.

“There’s going to be some bumps in the road,” Thibodeau said about Minnesota working its way back to respectability.

Per the Pioneer Press:

“When you look around the league, there’s rumors everywhere, so you don’t want to respond to every rumor,” said Thibodeau, the Wolves’ coach and president of basketball operations. “Things are definitely changing in terms of the social media and the things that are put out there, and anyone can put anything out there, and oftentimes they’re unfounded. It’s a lot of misinformation … I think we all know from inside what actually is true and not true. So we’d be up here all day (addressing things). You have stuff that’s out there that couldn’t be further from the truth, and then you just feed into it by responding to it. So the important thing for us is to just stay on track, not get distracted, just keep doing the things that we need to do to win.”

One of the more talked about rumors is of a rift between Thibodeau and All-NBA center Karl-Anthony Towns, one sparked by the firing of player​ development coach Vince Legarza, who worked closely with Towns. The coach addressed that by saying things are good with Towns.

“He’s doing quite well,” Thibodeau said with a smile. “I love KAT. He’s had a terrific start to his career.”

  
You Might Also Like
tyus jones trade
NBA

Report: Tyus Jones Considered Requesting Trade From Wolves

6 days ago
5,206
jimmy butler andrew wiggins
NBA

Report: Jimmy Butler ‘Uncertain’ About Playing With Andrew Wiggins

6 days ago
8,831
NBA

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves ‘Not In A Good Place Internally’

1 month ago
3,285
NBA

Jimmy Butler Was Stuck On A Mountain Because He’s Afraid Of Heights 😂

1 month ago
2,326
NBA

Report: Wolves Assistant Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Improper Conduct Allegations

1 month ago
2,523
NBA

Andrew Wiggins: ‘I Didn’t Have the Best Season’

2 months ago
3,591
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Dwight Howard To Negotiate Buyout, Become a Free Agent

21 mins ago
155

Report: Spurs ‘Haven’t Been Proactive’ in Pursuing Trade Offers for Kawhi Leonard

46 mins ago
238

Adam Silver: Kevin Durant ‘Aberration in Our System’

1 hour ago
638

Manny Pacquiao’s New Basketball League Doesn’t Allow Hoopers Over 6-4

1 hour ago
996

Tom Thibodeau Denies Rift With Karl-Anthony Towns

1 hour ago
161