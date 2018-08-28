Tom Thibodeau ‘Very Optimistic’ About a Karl-Anthony Towns Extension

by August 28, 2018
Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau is “very optimistic” about Karl-Anthony Towns inking a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season.

KAT would otherwise head into restricted free agency next summer.

Thibs also threw cold water on rumors about Jimmy Butler supposedly being unhappy in Minnesota.

Per the Star Tribune:

Thibodeau said he’s “very optimistic” the Wolves will sign Towns to a contract extension before the regular season starts. They have until October’s end to sign him to an extension that could be worth $187 million.

“We know how important Karl is to the future of the organization,” Thibodeau said.

The Wolves offered Butler a new maximum $110 million contract as soon as NBA rules allowed in July. Butler turned it down, as expected, because he can make as much as $187 million if he becomes a free agent next summer and re-signs with the Wolves then. Or he could become free then to sign with any team he chooses, but for less money.

Thibodeau called Butler’s decision “anticipated,” but added, “We wanted him to know how important he is to the future of the organization. The winning will take care of that. We know the position we’re in. We have a lot to offer him. We think this is the best place for him, and it’s up to us to show him the reasons why.”

