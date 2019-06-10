Tony Parker to Retire From the NBA After 18 Seasons

After 18 seasons in the NBA, point guard Tony Parker plans to retire from the NBA, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

The 37-year-old had a reasonably productive year with the Charlotte Hornets after 17 years as a member of the San Antonio Spurs but cited several reasons for his decision to walk away.

“At the end of the day,” Parker said, “If I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.“

Parker put up 9.5 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Hornets this season but it was an adjustment for the guard to begin a campaign without a reasonable chance of competing for an NBA title.

Parker was a member of a scrappy Hornets team led by former Spurs assistant James Borrego that competed for but ultimately missed out on a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The two-year deal that he signed last summer has a fully non-guaranteed 2019-20 year so the Hornets will be able to waive him without eating the $5 million-plus otherwise owed to him.