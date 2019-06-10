Tony Parker to Retire From the NBA After 18 Seasons

by June 10, 2019
836

After 18 seasons in the NBA, point guard Tony Parker plans to retire from the NBA, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

The 37-year-old had a reasonably productive year with the Charlotte Hornets after 17 years as a member of the San Antonio Spurs but cited several reasons for his decision to walk away.

At the end of the day,” Parker said, “If I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.

Parker put up 9.5 points and 3.7 assists per game for the Hornets this season but it was an adjustment for the guard to begin a campaign without a reasonable chance of competing for an NBA title.

Parker was a member of a scrappy Hornets team led by former Spurs assistant James Borrego that competed for but ultimately missed out on a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The two-year deal that he signed last summer has a fully non-guaranteed 2019-20 year so the Hornets will be able to waive him without eating the $5 million-plus otherwise owed to him.

   
You Might Also Like
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Back From Foot Fracture, Bol Bol To Hold Invite-Only Workout On Wednesday

1 hour ago
232
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant ‘Expected to Be a Full Go’ for Game 5

2 hours ago
793

David Griffin Reveals Assets Pelicans Seek In Anthony Davis Trade

3 hours ago
2,262

Rockets, Mike D’Antoni Re-Negotiating Extension

16 hours ago
899
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Ruled Questionable For Game 5

22 hours ago
1,766
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

Previewing The Golden State Warriors’ Potential Free Agents

1 day ago
9,156

TRENDING


Most Recent
Bol Bol of the Oregon Ducks

Back From Foot Fracture, Bol Bol To Hold Invite-Only Workout On Wednesday

1 hour ago
232
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant ‘Expected to Be a Full Go’ for Game 5

2 hours ago
793

David Griffin Reveals Assets Pelicans Seek In Anthony Davis Trade

3 hours ago
2,262
Tony Parker of the Charlotte Hornets

Tony Parker to Retire From the NBA After 18 Seasons

4 hours ago
836

Kawhi Leonard: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Here’ Without Load Management

16 hours ago
6,999