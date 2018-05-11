Tony Parker Unsure if He’ll Re-Sign With the Spurs

Tony Parker may be in a different uniform next year, and says it wouldn’t be “the end of the world” if he left San Antonio after 17 seasons.

The 35-year-old will be a free agent this summer.

Tony Parker : «Ce n'est pas encore sûr que je reste aux Spurs» https://t.co/Ven7aaje5j pic.twitter.com/lTWxWBqHzu — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 10, 2018

Parker averaged 7.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 19.5 minutes for the Spurs this season.

Per News 4 San Antonio (via RMC Sports):