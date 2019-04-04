Post Up: Trae Young’s 33 Points Helps Hawks Beat Sixers at Home

76ers 122 (49-29), Hawks 130 (29-50)

JJ Redick (30 points) tried to keep the 76ers in the game without Joel Embiid, but Philadelphia fell short in Atlanta. It was another standout performance by Trae Young, who totaled 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.



Pacers 108 (47-32), Pistons 89 (39-39)

Indiana enjoyed scoring from every player that touched the floor as they cruised to a road win. Thaddeus Young led the team with 21 points. Andre Drummond put in 28 points and 19 rebounds for the Pistons.



Knicks 100 (15-63), Magic 114 (39-40)

Orlando pulled away with a 32-point second quarter and never looked back. All-Star Nikola Vucevic put in a team-high 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Terrence Ross added 23 points.



Bulls 115 (22-57), Wizards 114 (32-47)

Walt Lemon Jr. scored a career-high 24 points to help lift the Bulls on the road. It was Lemon’s free throws with 1.8 seconds left that sealed the win for Chicago.

Let um kno where you from @WaltLemon — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2019

Raptors 115 (56-23), Nets 105 (39-40)

Toronto held off a late comeback attempt by Brooklyn to secure win No. 56 on the season. They were led by the scoring trio of Pascal Siakam (28 points), Kawhi Leonard (26 points) and Serge Ibaka (23 points). D’Angelo Russell scored 27 in the loss.



Celtics 112 (47-32), Heat 102 (38-40)

Gordon Hayward came off the bench to provide a spark, putting in 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the road win. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford added 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Hornets 115 (36-42), Pelicans 109 (32-47)

Kemba Walker scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Hornets to a win and keep their playoff hopes alive. Julius Randle scored 34 points in the loss.



Timberwolves 110 (35-43), Mavericks 108 (31-47)

Josh Okogie found Andrew Wiggins for the go-ahead layup to give Minnesota the win. Wiggins finished with 19 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Luka Doncic put in 27 points for the Mavs.



Spurs 85 (45-34), Nuggets 113 (52-26)

Denver coasted to the home win thanks to six double-digit scorers, led by Nikola Jokic’s 20 points in 28 minutes. Jokic also recorded 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Jazz 118 (48-30), Suns 97 (18-61)

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles combined for 56 points including 10-for-15 shooting from deep to lead the Jazz past Phoenix. Devin Booker left the game with a left ankle injury but x-rays came back negative.



Grizzlies 89 (31-47), Blazers 116 (50-28)

Portland was led by Enes Kanter (21 points, 15 rebounds) and Damian Lillard (20 points, 10 assists). The win marked the Blazers’ 50th of the year as they battle for one of the top spots in the Western Conference playoffs.



Rockets 135 (51-28), Clippers 103 (47-32)

Houston was in control from the jump, scoring 39 points in the first quarter and maintaining their lead throughout. James Harden (31 points), Chris Paul (29 points) and Clint Capela (24 points) all contributed to the Rockets’ overwhelming offensive attack.

