Trae Young: ‘I Know There Is a Lot on My Plate’

by August 16, 2018
295

Trae Young is not only well aware of the expectations the Atlanta Hawks and their fans have, but he’s also embracing them.

Young, 19, says he’s “looking forward” to the challenge heading into his rookie season.

Young expects to peacefully co-exist with veteran point guard teammate Jeremy Lin.

Per the AJC:

“Obviously when they move the point guard they’ve had for a while, their starting point guard, it definitely opened my eyes,” Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from New Jersey where he was taking part in the Rookie Transition Program. “It shows how much they are committed to me. Bringing Jeremy in as well is a good fit for us. I know there is a lot on my plate. I’m looking forward to it.”

One of the issues facing the rebuilding Hawks and first-year head coach Lloyd Pierce this season will be how to deploy the point guards. Asked whether he or Lin should be the starter, Young was non-committal.

“We’ll just wait and see what happens,” Young said. “I don’t get caught up in all of that. I know I’m going to get a chance to play and do what I do on the court. I just need to control what I can control.”

