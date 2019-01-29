Trae Young Says He Will Be a Better Player Than Luka Doncic

Trae Young says five to ten years from now, he will be considered a better player than fellow rookie Luka Doncic.

Young adds that the draft-day trade that sent him to Atlanta and Doncic to Dallas worked out well for both teams.

Luka is averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, leading Young in scoring and rebounding (16.2/7.3/3.1).

Per ESPN:

“Obviously I hear everything that goes on. You can’t miss it,” Young said in an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump that aired Monday. “Luka’s having a really good year so far. And for me, all I do is try to focus on myself and my team. I know it’s easy to say, but I’m really dedicated to working extremely hard every day for my teammates and things like that.“And I think at the end of the day it worked out for both teams,” he added. “That’s how I look at it. I mean, Luka’s doing really well. I feel like I’m doing really well as well.” Trae Young says history will show he is superior to Luka Doncic. But the Hawks rookie contends the draft-day trade that sent him and a protected 2019 first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks to Atlanta for Doncic has been a win-win for both teams. “In my eyes, it’s not a question — it’s going to be me,” Young said when asked who would be seen as the better player in five to 10 years. “But that’s just the competitive nature in my blood, and I think that’s the no-brainer with me.”

Related

Trae Young: ‘I’m Going to Be a Better Player’ Than Luka Doncic