Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

by May 22, 2018
221

Trae Young met with the Sixers’ brass at the NBA Draft combine, and says he came away understanding Philadelphia is interested in his services.

The Sixers have the 10th and 26th overall picks in next month’s draft.

The 19-year-old believes he’s the best player available, and has his eyes set on making a major mark in the League.

Per Philly.com:

“I think I’m the best overall player in this draft,” said Young, who interviewed with the 76ers here at the NBA scouting combine. “But my main focus isn’t necessarily being the best player in this draft.

“My goal is to the best player in the NBA. That’s what I’m focusing on each and every day.”

That attitude combined with his seemingly limitless shooting range are the reasons why several mock drafts have the Orlando Magic selecting him sixth overall on the NBA draft. However, it will be interesting to see what the Sixers do should he slide down in the draft.

“They obviously had a really good year this year, surprised a lot of people,” Young said of the Sixers. “Really didn’t surprise me just because I know how talented Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid] are. So they are looking for a playmaker all-around. I know they are interested in me.

“But you never know how things will fall.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Clippers Considering Trading Up In Draft For Michael Porter Jr.

1 day ago
4,173
NBA

Report: Knicks ‘Have The Hots’ For Trae Young, Interest Is Mutual 👀

1 day ago
15,436
NBA

Draft Prospect Lonnie Walker IV: ‘The Earth Is Definitely An Illusion’ 🤔

1 day ago
922
NBA

Trae Young: ‘My Focus Is To Be The Best Player In The NBA”

3 days ago
838
NBA

Trae Young Reveals the Advice Stephen Curry Gave Him

6 days ago
2,557
NBA

Phoenix Suns Win The First Overall Pick In The 2018 NBA Draft

7 days ago
2,282
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Scottie Pippen: LeBron-Jordan Comparison ‘Unfair’

13 mins ago
160

Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

22 mins ago
221

LeBron James Dismisses Tracking Data That He’s Slowing Down

37 mins ago
483
blazers big trade

Blazers Discussed ‘Big Trade’ Last Summer 👀

2 hours ago
7,333

Clint Capela ‘Not Really Worried’ About Stephen Curry’s Game 3 Explosion

5 hours ago
1,290