Trae Young: Sixers ‘Interested in Me’

Trae Young met with the Sixers’ brass at the NBA Draft combine, and says he came away understanding Philadelphia is interested in his services.
The Sixers have the 10th and 26th overall picks in next month’s draft.
Trae Young on #Sixers meeting at #NBACombine: 'I know they are interested in me' https://t.co/X3aYv47Sm4 via @phillydotcom #OU #Sooners #Oklahoma #NBA
— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 19, 2018
The 19-year-old believes he’s the best player available, and has his eyes set on making a major mark in the League.
Per Philly.com:
“I think I’m the best overall player in this draft,” said Young, who interviewed with the 76ers here at the NBA scouting combine. “But my main focus isn’t necessarily being the best player in this draft.
“My goal is to the best player in the NBA. That’s what I’m focusing on each and every day.”
That attitude combined with his seemingly limitless shooting range are the reasons why several mock drafts have the Orlando Magic selecting him sixth overall on the NBA draft. However, it will be interesting to see what the Sixers do should he slide down in the draft.
“They obviously had a really good year this year, surprised a lot of people,” Young said of the Sixers. “Really didn’t surprise me just because I know how talented Ben [Simmons] and Joel [Embiid] are. So they are looking for a playmaker all-around. I know they are interested in me.
“But you never know how things will fall.”