Trae Young To Return From Ankle Injury

by November 05, 2019
685
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

MOST RECENT

One week after a sprained ankle forced Trae Young to the sidelines, the second-year guard has been given the green light to return to action. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Young will take the floor against the Spurs tonight.

The news of Young’s return couldn’t come at a better time for the Hawks given that they’ll now watch John Collins take to the sidelines thanks to a 25-game suspension after testing positive for growth hormone.

Young’s injury came in the fifth game of what was quickly developing into a monster sophomore season for Young. Young averaged 26.8 points and 7.3 points per game this season, numbers made even more impressive by the fact that the contest he left early due to the sprain makes up 20% of that sample size.

An x-ray conducted on Young’s ankle after the injury last week came back negative and he didn’t end up requiring an MRI.

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Hawks haven’t played since Thursday night. That natural four-day break has allowed Young to rehabilitate from his ankle injury while only actually missing one contest.

   
You Might Also Like
Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George, Clippers Focused On Next Week Return

2 mins ago
2

#WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
228

Jimmy Butler ‘Willing to Play One-on-One’ vs Lance Stephenson

5 hours ago
1,066

Daryl Morey: Rockets Could Have the ‘Best Offense Ever Put on the Floor’

5 hours ago
302

Post Up: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads Lakers to 6th Straight Win

12 hours ago
933

PJ Washington Talks Opening Night, NBA Life & More

21 hours ago
590

TRENDING


Most Recent
Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George, Clippers Focused On Next Week Return

2 mins ago
2

#WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double

5 hours ago
228

Jimmy Butler ‘Willing to Play One-on-One’ vs Lance Stephenson

5 hours ago
1,066

Daryl Morey: Rockets Could Have the ‘Best Offense Ever Put on the Floor’

5 hours ago
302

Post Up: LeBron’s Triple-Double Leads Lakers to 6th Straight Win

12 hours ago
933

PJ Washington Talks Opening Night, NBA Life & More

21 hours ago
590