Trae Young Was ‘Thinking’ Too Much During Early-Season Struggles

by March 06, 2019
276

Trae Young was over-thinking on the court when he began his NBA career, and admits the “first month of the year was difficult.”

Young, 20, now feels the game “really starting to slow down” for him.

Trae is nipping at Luka Doncic‘s heels in a suddenly riveting Rookie of the Year race, and hopes the rivalry lasts “15-plus years.”

Per The NY Times:

After countless comparisons to Stephen Curry while playing collegiately at Oklahoma, Young struggled mightily to begin his transition to the pro game. November, in particular, was nightmarish: He shot just 35.5 percent from the field in 16 games that month — and a miserly 19.8 percent from deep.

“That first month of the year was difficult for me,” Young said. “There’s definitely an adjustment period for any college shooter. And I think that’s what I was going through early on in the season. I was shooting terrible. I was really just thinking about it too much.”

And now?

“The game,” Young said, “is really starting to slow down for me.”

Related Trae Young Says He Will Be a Better Player Than Luka Doncic

  
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Hits Game-Winner; Bulls Beat Hawks in 4OT

4 days ago
3,280

Dirk Nowitzki: ‘I’d Love to Be There for the Young Guys One More Year’

5 days ago
7,513

Post Up: Dwyane Wade Hits Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater Against Warriors ⚡️

6 days ago
3,009

Post Up: Trae Young Drops 36, Boogie Cousins Scores Season-High

1 week ago
2,130
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyle Kuzma Wins MVP as Team USA Beats Team World in Rising Stars Challenge

3 weeks ago
1,588
NBA

Vince Carter: ‘Gimmicky’ Dunk Contests ‘Kind of Overrated’

3 weeks ago
6,852

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dirk Nowitzki Says Luka Doncic Has ‘No Holes’ in His Game

2 hours ago
377

Steve Kerr: Warriors’ Blowout Loss to Celtics ‘Embarrassing’

2 hours ago
675

Trae Young Was ‘Thinking’ Too Much During Early-Season Struggles

2 hours ago
276

‘I’m Gonna Win That Sh*t’: D’Angelo Russell Says He’s the Most Improve...

3 hours ago
590
gordon hayward post up celtics

Post Up: Celtics Dominate Warriors at Oracle ☘️

7 hours ago
1,273