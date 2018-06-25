Trainer: Markelle Fultz Had the Yips Last Season

According to Drew Hanlen, Markelle Fultz‘ trainer, the rookie point guard suffered a case of the “yips” with his jumper last season.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been in the gym all offseason “rewiring his body” in the hopes of developing a smooth stroke for 2018-19.

Between Drew Hanlen and Brett Brown, we got a lot more information about #Sixers guard Markelle Fultz this afternoon https://t.co/VGGncIawtp — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) June 22, 2018

Fultz, 20, averaged 7.1 points on 40.5% shooting in 18.1 minutes for Philadelphia.

Per Philly Voice :

“With Markelle, obviously he has one of the most documented cases of kind of the YIPS of basketball in recent years, where he completely forgot how to shoot and had multiple hitches in his shot. So for me it was, hey listen, how can I get this kid that was No. 1 in last year’s draft back rolling and get him to the point where he was before, if not better? “We’ve been working hard every day, working on rewiring his body and getting a kind of smooth stroke back into his shot. We’re way ahead of pace where I thought we were going to be, I thought it was going to take me at least six weeks before we had kind of a serviceable jump shot, and we’re already starting to shoot with a jump in week two. “It’s not perfect yet, but I think by the end of the summer it will be perfect, he’ll be back rolling and he’ll show people why he was the No. 1 pick. Even though I still give him trouble on a daily basis and tell him and remind him I still believe Jayson Tatum was the best player in that draft.”

