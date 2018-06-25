Trainer: Markelle Fultz Had the Yips Last Season

by June 25, 2018
3,900

According to Drew Hanlen, Markelle Fultz‘ trainer, the rookie point guard suffered a case of the “yips” with his jumper last season.

The top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been in the gym all offseason “rewiring his body” in the hopes of developing a smooth stroke for 2018-19.

Fultz, 20, averaged 7.1 points on 40.5% shooting in 18.1 minutes for Philadelphia.

Per Philly Voice :

“With Markelle, obviously he has one of the most documented cases of kind of the YIPS of basketball in recent years, where he completely forgot how to shoot and had multiple hitches in his shot. So for me it was, hey listen, how can I get this kid that was No. 1 in last year’s draft back rolling and get him to the point where he was before, if not better?

“We’ve been working hard every day, working on rewiring his body and getting a kind of smooth stroke back into his shot. We’re way ahead of pace where I thought we were going to be, I thought it was going to take me at least six weeks before we had kind of a serviceable jump shot, and we’re already starting to shoot with a jump in week two.

“It’s not perfect yet, but I think by the end of the summer it will be perfect, he’ll be back rolling and he’ll show people why he was the No. 1 pick. Even though I still give him trouble on a daily basis and tell him and remind him I still believe Jayson Tatum was the best player in that draft.”

Related
Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Must Be ‘Able to Shoot a Basketball’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid Rejects Comparisons to Deandre Ayton

4 days ago
2,622
NBA

Report: Sixers Discussed Markelle Fultz Package for Top-Five Pick

4 days ago
4,780
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James to Prioritize Lifestyle and Family in Free Agency

2 weeks ago
8,094
NBA

Sixers, Brett Brown Agree to Three-Year Extension

4 weeks ago
293
NBA

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

4 weeks ago
5,794
NBA

Brett Brown: Sixers Need a ‘High-Level’ Free Agent

1 month ago
3,060
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
paul george lance stephenson

PG on Pacers Declining Lance’s Option: ‘And I was the bad guy huh?!’

3 hours ago
1,496
lance stephenson pacers decline option

Report: Pacers To Decline Lance Stephenson’s $4.3M Option

5 hours ago
1,350
dennis schroder trae young role model

Hawks Coach: Schroder ‘Tremendous Role Model’ for Trae Young

6 hours ago
748

Lil Rel Howery Talks ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie, Kyrie Irving’s Acting Skills And More

7 hours ago
357

Report: Spurs to Keep Kawhi Leonard or Trade Him to Eastern Conference

8 hours ago
4,877