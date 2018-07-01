Trevor Ariza to Leave Rockets, Sign with Suns

by July 01, 2018
323
Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza‘s four years with the Houston Rockets are done. The veteran swingman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Ariza, now 33, is one of the League’s best three-and-D players. A defensive stalwart, capable of catching fire from distance, he also was a key part of the Lakers’ run to the 2009 championship. Ariza became a constant in the Rockets’ lineup. His versatile skillset and willingness to sacrifice on both sides of the court made him into a valued member of Houston’s rise to the top of the Western conference.

 
