Trevor Ariza to Leave Rockets, Sign with Suns

Trevor Ariza‘s four years with the Houston Rockets are done. The veteran swingman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Houston free agent Trevor Ariza has agreed to a one-year, $15M deal with the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Ariza, now 33, is one of the League’s best three-and-D players. A defensive stalwart, capable of catching fire from distance, he also was a key part of the Lakers’ run to the 2009 championship. Ariza became a constant in the Rockets’ lineup. His versatile skillset and willingness to sacrifice on both sides of the court made him into a valued member of Houston’s rise to the top of the Western conference.