Trey Burke To Join The Sixers

by July 25, 2019
trey burke

Former No. 9 overall pick Trey Burke will sign with the Sixers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. It will be a one-year pact at the minimum and only partially guaranteed, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer adds.

Philadelphia has revamped its second unit this offseason, as we previously detailed. The team inked Kyle O’Quinn and Raul Neto while re-signing Mike Scott, Furkan Korkmaz, and James Ennis this offseason. The franchise will also have first-round pick Matisse Thybulle and a full season from Zhaire Smith.

Burke spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign with the Knicks and the latter half with the Mavs, as New York included him in the Kristaps Porzingis deal. The point guard will look to make the rotation in Philadelphia.

  
