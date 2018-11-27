‘I Tricked Off a 50-Piece’: Kevin Durant Hangs 49 Points on Orlando

Kevin Durant poured in a season-high 49 points Monday night, but lamented that he didn’t score more.

“I still missed 17 shots,” Durant said after shooting 16-33 from the field in the Warriors’ 116-110 win against the visiting Orlando Magic.

Klay Thompson added 29 points for Golden State.

Per the AP:

“I’m pretty sure all my teammates felt that way,” the typically efficient Golden State star said.

“I still missed 17 shots. I tricked off a 50-piece. I felt like I had some shots that I wish I could have made last game and this game,” Durant said.

“I could be in a better groove I feel like. Just playing a lot of minutes and having the ball in your hands, especially with the way the game is, the flow of the game. Obviously if you can score a little bit, you’re going to score some points in this league.”