‘I Tricked Off a 50-Piece’: Kevin Durant Hangs 49 Points on Orlando

by November 27, 2018
46

Kevin Durant poured in a season-high 49 points Monday night, but lamented that he didn’t score more.

“I still missed 17 shots,” Durant said after shooting 16-33 from the field in the Warriors’ 116-110 win against the visiting Orlando Magic.

Klay Thompson added 29 points for Golden State.

Per the AP:

“I’m pretty sure all my teammates felt that way,” the typically efficient Golden State star said.

Durant scored a season-high 49 points, giving Golden State the lead on a three-point play with 1:19 left before hitting a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to send the Warriors past the Orlando Magic, 116-110 on Monday night.

“I still missed 17 shots. I tricked off a 50-piece. I felt like I had some shots that I wish I could have made last game and this game,” Durant said.

“I could be in a better groove I feel like. Just playing a lot of minutes and having the ball in your hands, especially with the way the game is, the flow of the game. Obviously if you can score a little bit, you’re going to score some points in this league.”

Related
Kevin Durant: ‘Never Comfortable’ Playing Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Heart of The Town: Stephen Curry Is Chasing One More Ring for Oakland

20 hours ago
29,236
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘Never Comfortable’ Playing Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

1 day ago
32,145
kevin durant post up kings
The Post Up

Post Up: KD Drops Season-High 44 Points To Beat Kings

2 days ago
1,484
NBA

Steve Kerr: ‘We’ve Got Better Days Ahead’

5 days ago
1,887
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘Grown Men Can’t Come to the Game and Heckle Grown Men’

6 days ago
6,679
NBA

Kevin Durant: Draymond Green Incident Won’t Impact Free Agency

6 days ago
3,252
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Tricked Off a 50-Piece’: Kevin Durant Hangs 49 Points on Orlando

32 mins ago
46

Jimmy Butler: ‘I Can See This Being Home’

32 mins ago
36

Wizards Overcome James Harden’s 54 Points

32 mins ago
48
Nike Kyrie 5

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Ikhet’ Draws Inspiration From Ancient Egypt

16 hours ago
1,744

Marc Gasol on David Fizdale: ‘We Made Peace with Each Other’

16 hours ago
584