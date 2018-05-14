Tristan Thompson: Celtics ‘Punked Us’

Boston “punked” Cleveland “early and often” in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to Cavs center Tristan Thompson.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 29 points en route to a 108-83 loss.

New story: The Cavs have to bounce back from an 0-1 series deficit for the second time in three series this postseason https://t.co/8hycZvSktc — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 14, 2018

The Celtics put the clamps on LeBron James—holding him to 15 points on 5-for-16 shooting and seven turnovers—snapping his personal six-game postseason winning streak in Beantown.

Per ESPN:

Cleveland’s 26-point halftime deficit was the largest in James’ 229-game postseason career. The Celtics outscored the Cavs 60-38 in the paint and had a 48-40 edge in rebounds. “Bad game,” Kyle Korver said. “Bad first game. There’s lot of things we can do better in the next one.” Tristan Thompson was more direct in his critique. “They punked us,” he told ESPN. “Early and often.”

Related

LeBron James: ‘I Have Zero Level of Concern at This Stage’