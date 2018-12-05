Tristan Thompson Flips off Heckling Nets Fans

Tristan Thompson flashed the middle finger at a group of heckling Nets fans Monday night.

Thompson reacted after someone yelled “get outta here, you bum.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers escaped Brooklyn with a 99-97 win.

Per the AP:

Playing just his third game for Cleveland after a trade from Utah, [Alec] Burks threw down a two-handed dunk with 3.2 seconds remaining, and the Cavaliers avoided a fourth-quarter collapse and edged the Brooklyn Nets 99-97 on Monday night.

“It’s crazy. Maybe I’ll look back at it after this whole thing is over with,” Burks said.

Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Tristan Thompson had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a four-game skid.