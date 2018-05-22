Tristan Thompson Relishing Matchup With Al Horford

Tristan Thompson wanted to guard Al Horford “from the beginning” of the Eastern Conference Finals, but didn’t get his chance until Game 2.

Since then, Thompson has held the Celtics’ lone remaining All-Star in relative check, helping Cleveland knot the series at two games apiece.

#Cavs Tristan Thompson wanted matchup with Al Horford from the beginning, he told @clevelanddotcom, and his defense in last two games has Horford looking a lot different than Game 1 https://t.co/4LxKz4vAfu — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) May 20, 2018

Horford finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in the Cavs’ 111-102 Game 4 win, and must re-assert his dominance if Boston is to reach the NBA Finals.

Per Cleveland.com: