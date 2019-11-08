‘Two Thousand Percent’: Carmelo Anthony Still Wants to Play in the NBA

by November 08, 2019
62

MOST RECENT

Carmelo Anthony is very much still eager to join an NBA team.

The 35-year-old, 10-time All-Star, says he is “sitting back waiting to see what happens.”

Melo admits to being “surprised” he remains a free agent since being cut loose by the Houston Rockets last season.

Per Newsday:

“Two thousand percent,” he said on Thursday night. “Make that the headline.”

Anthony was in Manhattan to be honored at the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter’s Lou Gehrig Sports Award Benefit and stopped very briefly to speak to reporters.

Regarding his free agent status, the 10-time All-Star and former Knick said, “I don’t really want to get into all that. I’m surprised, of course. But it is what it is at this point, though.

“I’m sitting back waiting to see what happens, spending time with the family right now, and that’s all I can focus on, and other things I have going on.”

Related Rockets Source: Carmelo Anthony ‘Just Can’t Play NBA Defense Anymore’

  
You Might Also Like
D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors

D’Angelo Russell Upgraded To Probable For Friday

4 hours ago
186

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

16 hours ago
2,914

‘I’m Not Out Forever’: Zion Williamson Upbeat in Rehab from Knee Injury

16 hours ago
366

Clippers Fined $50K for Doc Rivers’ Comments on Kawhi Leonard Sitting Out

16 hours ago
2,104

‘I Want to Play’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Interested in Load Management

17 hours ago
1,086
Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons Exits Game With Shoulder Sprain

2 days ago
613

TRENDING


Most Recent

The ‘Blue the Great’ Air Jordan 1 Mid is Now Live on StockX

4 mins ago
9

‘Two Thousand Percent’: Carmelo Anthony Still Wants to Play in the NBA

6 mins ago
62
D'Angelo Russell of the Golden State Warriors

D’Angelo Russell Upgraded To Probable For Friday

4 hours ago
186
Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat

Justise Winslow Enters Concussion Protocol

4 hours ago
134

Post Up: Celtics Get the Win in Kemba Walker’s Return to Charlotte

10 hours ago
503

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

16 hours ago
2,914