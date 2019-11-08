‘Two Thousand Percent’: Carmelo Anthony Still Wants to Play in the NBA

Carmelo Anthony is very much still eager to join an NBA team.

The 35-year-old, 10-time All-Star, says he is “sitting back waiting to see what happens.”

Melo admits to being “surprised” he remains a free agent since being cut loose by the Houston Rockets last season.

Per Newsday:

“Two thousand percent,” he said on Thursday night. “Make that the headline.” Anthony was in Manhattan to be honored at the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter’s Lou Gehrig Sports Award Benefit and stopped very briefly to speak to reporters. Regarding his free agent status, the 10-time All-Star and former Knick said, “I don’t really want to get into all that. I’m surprised, of course. But it is what it is at this point, though. “I’m sitting back waiting to see what happens, spending time with the family right now, and that’s all I can focus on, and other things I have going on.”

