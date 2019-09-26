Ty Lawson To Spend Another Season In China

by September 26, 2019
Ty Lawson continues his professional career abroad. The point guard will play in China during the 2019-20 season, as Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.

Lawson spent the last two seasons playing for the Shandong Golden Stars, though he’ll switch teams this year, as his contract is with the Fujian Sturgeons.

The point guard hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2016-17 season where he suited up for 69 games with the Kings. He’s played in 551 NBA contests since being selected in the first round of the 2009 draft with the majority of his time coming as a member of the Nuggets.

 
