Ty Lue: ‘Not Sure’ If Kevin Love Will Be Available For Game 1 Of NBA Finals

by May 29, 2018
451

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is still in the concussion protocol and may not be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to head coach Tyronn Lue:

Love suffered the injury in Game 6 of the ECF when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Here are all of the steps Love must pass in order to return to the court, per ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

In the 2018 playoffs, Love has averaged 13.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.

