Ty Lue: ‘Not Sure’ If Kevin Love Will Be Available For Game 1 Of NBA Finals

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is still in the concussion protocol and may not be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, according to head coach Tyronn Lue:

Ty Lue says that Kevin Love is still in the concussion protocol and he’s “not sure” if he’ll be available for Game 1. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 29, 2018

Love suffered the injury in Game 6 of the ECF when he collided with Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Here are all of the steps Love must pass in order to return to the court, per ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols:

Kevin Love out for Game 7, now official official with a Cavs press release. Here are the steps Love would need to pass to get back on the court, if the Cavaliers can advance to the Finals. pic.twitter.com/BCbEoq4v4e — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 26, 2018

In the 2018 playoffs, Love has averaged 13.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.

