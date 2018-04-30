Tyler Johnson Undergoes Successful Surgery On Thumb

Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson underwent successful surgery on his left thumb, the team announced Monday:

The Miami HEAT announced today that guard Tyler Johnson underwent successful surgery this morning to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. The procedure was performed by Dr. Anne Ouellette and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital.

Johnson will be in a cast for six weeks, but is expected to be available when the Heat open training camp.

Through 72 games this past season, Johnson averaged 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

