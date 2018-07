Free-agent wing Tyreke Evans has agreed to sign a one-year, $12 million contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Free agent Tyreke Evans is signing a 1-year, $12M deal with the Indiana Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Last season, Evans was terrific for the Grizzlies despite the team’s struggles—averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 45.2 percent shooting.

RELATED:

2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker