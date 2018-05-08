Tyronn Lue: ‘It Would Be Absurd’ if Raptors Fire Dwane Casey

Rumor has it that the Raptors may part ways with head coach Dwane Casey this summer, something Tyronn Lue strongly opposes.

Lue, prior to his Cleveland Cavaliers sweeping Toronto, said “it would be absurd” if Casey lost his job.

Lue also disagreed with the Detroit Pistons’ decision to fire Stan Van Gundy.

