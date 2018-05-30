Tyronn Lue: Don’t Count Out the Cavs in NBA Finals

The Warriors are heavily favored in the NBA Finals, but according to Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, his team shouldn’t be so easily dismissed.

“You can’t count us out,” Lue warns.

Cleveland and Golden State will meet in the title round for the fourth consecutive year starting Thursday.

