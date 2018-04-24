Tyronn Lue Fired Back at Heckling Pacers Fan

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue shot back at a heckler during Game 4 in Indiana, questioning the Pacers fan’s fashion sense.

A fan is heckling Lue's attire. He's talking back to them actually: "It's a new fashion. You wouldn't know that. You live in Indiana." #CavsPacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 23, 2018

Lue and his team emerged from Indiana with a 104-100 victory, and headed back to Cleveland with this dogfight of a first-round series deadlocked at two games apiece.

LeBron James acknowledged that it was a must-win game for the Cavs.

