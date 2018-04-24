Tyronn Lue Fired Back at Heckling Pacers Fan

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue shot back at a heckler during Game 4 in Indiana, questioning the Pacers fan’s fashion sense.
A fan is heckling Lue's attire. He's talking back to them actually: "It's a new fashion. You wouldn't know that. You live in Indiana." #CavsPacers
— J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) April 23, 2018
Lue and his team emerged from Indiana with a 104-100 victory, and headed back to Cleveland with this dogfight of a first-round series deadlocked at two games apiece.
LeBron James acknowledged that it was a must-win game for the Cavs.
Per the AP:
“You don’t ever want to go down 3-1 against anybody, no matter if it’s the first round or if you’re fortunate enough to get all the way to the finals,” James said. “It’s just too difficult.”
James finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and another crowning achievement — his 100th career playoff game with 30 or more points, second all-time to Michael Jordan.
“We came on the road in a hostile environment and got a big win after a letdown in the last game,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “When you lose a tough game, it’s tough to bounce back, especially on the road. It’s a tribute to our guys and their character.”