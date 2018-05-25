Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue expects LeBron James to have a monster performance in Game 6 with Cleveland’s season on the line tonight.
James admitted to being fatigued at times in Boston’s 96-83 Game 5 win, which gave the Celtics a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Lue: If there’s one guy who will prevail in Game 6, it’s LeBron @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/CsbEdvRxvy
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) May 24, 2018
In addition to his surreal seven-year streak of reaching the title round being in jeopardy, LeBron’s free agency this summer looms over the entire series.
Per Cleveland.com:
“If I had to pick one guy and choose one guy to prevail, it would be LeBron,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said on Thursday. “I know he’ll be great come tomorrow.”
James is also trying to become the fifth player to play in eight consecutive Finals. The last team to represent the East in the Finals that didn’t have James — the Celtics in 2010.
“I’ve never went to any season saying, ‘OK, let’s have a Finals streak,'” James said. “It’s just all about just win every game and it should put us in position to play for a championship.
“We have another opportunity on Friday to be as good as we can be, play Cavs basketball on our home floor and force a Game 7.”