Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue expects LeBron James to have a monster performance in Game 6 with Cleveland’s season on the line tonight.

James admitted to being fatigued at times in Boston’s 96-83 Game 5 win, which gave the Celtics a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Lue: If there’s one guy who will prevail in Game 6, it’s LeBron @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/CsbEdvRxvy — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) May 24, 2018

In addition to his surreal seven-year streak of reaching the title round being in jeopardy, LeBron’s free agency this summer looms over the entire series.

