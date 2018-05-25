Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

by May 25, 2018
8

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue expects LeBron James to have a monster performance in Game 6 with Cleveland’s season on the line tonight.

James admitted to being fatigued at times in Boston’s 96-83 Game 5 win, which gave the Celtics a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In addition to his surreal seven-year streak of reaching the title round being in jeopardy, LeBron’s free agency this summer looms over the entire series.

Per Cleveland.com:

“If I had to pick one guy and choose one guy to prevail, it would be LeBron,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said on Thursday. “I know he’ll be great come tomorrow.”

James is also trying to become the fifth player to play in eight consecutive Finals. The last team to represent the East in the Finals that didn’t have James — the Celtics in 2010.

“I’ve never went to any season saying, ‘OK, let’s have a Finals streak,'” James said. “It’s just all about just win every game and it should put us in position to play for a championship.

“We have another opportunity on Friday to be as good as we can be, play Cavs basketball on our home floor and force a Game 7.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

1 day ago
1,559
NBA

Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

1 day ago
8,233
NBA

‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals

2 days ago
4,385
NBA

LeBron James: ‘Had My Moments’ of Fatigue in Game 5

2 days ago
1,574
NBA

Post Up: Celtics Push Cavs To The Brink With Another Home Win

2 days ago
2,443
lebron james jayson tatum
NBA

LeBron: Jayson Tatum ‘On Pace To Become A Great Player’

2 days ago
2,168
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tyronn Lue: LeBron James Will Be Great in Game 6

5 mins ago
8

Top Performers From The DTG April Live Period

2 hours ago
37
lonzo ball gunnar peterson lavar

LaVar Ball Blames Lakers’ Trainer for Lonzo’s Injuries

3 hours ago
2,964
Ayesha Curry pregnant belly heckler

Ayesha Curry Says Heckler ‘Bumped’ Pregnant Belly

5 hours ago
4,704
kawhi leonard danny green

Kawhi Told Danny Green He Wants To Remain in San Antonio

6 hours ago
10,625