Udonis Haslem to Retire at Season’s End

by January 08, 2019
345

Udonis Haslem plans to retire from the NBA at the end of the season.

Haslem, 38, says he has nothing left “to do on the basketball court.”

The veteran big man is the League’s fourth oldest player.

Per Basketball Insiders:

Haslem also re-signed with the HEAT on a one-year deal this past summer and talked with Basketball Insiders about his plans for the end of the season.

“I’m gonna call it done too. There’s nothing else left for me to do on the basketball court,” Haslem said. “My kids are getting older, my son is playing college football at the University of Toledo, my 11-year-old is playing travel baseball and I never see him as he’s always out of town. My eight year old is playing travel basketball. There’s so many other things for me to be engaged in right now.”

And as the sun begins to set on his 16-year NBA career, Haslem wants to be remembered as a guy who did whatever was asked of him. A guy that his teammates knew they could go to war with every single night.

“Just a leader, a leader, and a winner. I’m a guy that did whatever it takes to get the job done, I told Dwyane [Wade] that the other day. My motivation whenever I stepped on the floor was to just be a guy that everyone can depend on,” Haslem told Basketball Insiders. “Playing with LeBron [James] and playing with Chris Bosh, playing with Dwyane, Ray Allen, these superstar kind of guys, I wanted to be a guy that they knew they could depend on every night. Whatever was needed to bring to the table, I was going to bring that.”

Related
Udonis Haslem Confronted Fan Who Passed ‘Three-Joke Maximum’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on’: Dion Waiters Confused By Lack of Minutes

3 hours ago
867
NBA

Dwyane Wade: LeBron James Signing With Lakers Was ‘His Ultimate Goal’

1 week ago
10,680
NBA

Dion Waiters: ‘I’m Better Than a Lot of These Guys in the Motherf—ing League’

3 weeks ago
12,038
NBA

Report: Goran Dragic to Miss Two Months With Knee Injury

3 weeks ago
514
NBA

‘I Needed Him’: LeBron James Says Dwyane Wade Fueled His Greatness

4 weeks ago
5,107
NBA

Dwyane Wade: Donovan Mitchell ‘Hungry for Greatness’

1 month ago
3,128
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I Don’t Know What’s Going on’: Dion Waiters Confused By Lack of Minutes

3 hours ago
867

Udonis Haslem to Retire at Season’s End

3 hours ago
345

Karl-Anthony Towns Stunned By Tom Thibodeau’s Firing

3 hours ago
136

Anthony Davis Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach With Pelicans Future

3 hours ago
204

Chandler Parsons ‘Extremely Disappointed’ to Leave the Grizzlies

3 hours ago
151