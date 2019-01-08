Udonis Haslem to Retire at Season’s End

Udonis Haslem plans to retire from the NBA at the end of the season.

Haslem, 38, says he has nothing left “to do on the basketball court.”

16 years later man 🔥 https://t.co/vA9LmT2fH5 — Udonis Haslem (@ThisIsUD) January 7, 2019

The veteran big man is the League’s fourth oldest player.

Haslem also re-signed with the HEAT on a one-year deal this past summer and talked with Basketball Insiders about his plans for the end of the season. “I’m gonna call it done too. There’s nothing else left for me to do on the basketball court,” Haslem said. “My kids are getting older, my son is playing college football at the University of Toledo, my 11-year-old is playing travel baseball and I never see him as he’s always out of town. My eight year old is playing travel basketball. There’s so many other things for me to be engaged in right now.” And as the sun begins to set on his 16-year NBA career, Haslem wants to be remembered as a guy who did whatever was asked of him. A guy that his teammates knew they could go to war with every single night. “Just a leader, a leader, and a winner. I’m a guy that did whatever it takes to get the job done, I told Dwyane [Wade] that the other day. My motivation whenever I stepped on the floor was to just be a guy that everyone can depend on,” Haslem told Basketball Insiders. “Playing with LeBron [James] and playing with Chris Bosh, playing with Dwyane, Ray Allen, these superstar kind of guys, I wanted to be a guy that they knew they could depend on every night. Whatever was needed to bring to the table, I was going to bring that.”

