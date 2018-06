HE’S BACK.

The legendary Uncle Drew, played by All-Star Kyrie Irving, returned to the screen in a new Pepsi spot (“Timeless”) unveiled on Tuesday.

The commercial shows a freshly fitted Drew through the years, holding different limited-edition retro Pepsi cans. It also celebrates the upcoming Uncle Drew movie, which hits theaters on June 29.

Peep the vid above.

