Utah Jazz To Host 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The Utah Jazz will host the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in 30 years, the league has revealed. The franchise will play host to the 2023 festivities from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 of that year.

The last time the league held its All-Star Game in Utah, franchise legends Karl Malone and John Stockton roamed the court. These days, fresh off a 50-win 2018-19 campaign, the team is a legitimate Western Conference force, led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Salt Lake City is no stranger to big events, they hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Before Jazz fans get too excited about the 2023 event, however, they’ll have plenty of time to root for their own players in the three All-Star events that will unfold in the meantime. All of Mitchell, Gobert and offseason addition Mike Conley could contend for nods at this year’s game in Chicago.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis while the city of Cleveland plays host to the 2022 rendition.