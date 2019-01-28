Victor Oladipo: ‘I’ll Be Back Better Than Ever’

by January 28, 2019
72

Victor Oladipo assured Pacers fans Monday night that he will return to action “better than ever” after undergoing successful right knee surgery.

Oladipo, 26, suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee last Wednesday, bringing an end to his season.

No timetable has been established by Indiana’s front-office for the All-Star guard’s return.

Per The Indy Star:

“Just wanted to thank you all for your prayers, all the love you guys have shown me,” Oladipo said in a video shown before tipoff. “Shout out to all the fans.”

Oladipo underwent surgery Monday for a ruptured quad in his right knee that ended his season.

“The surgery was amazing, truly a success,” he said. “I’ll be back better than ever. Everybody stay feathery. Shout out to all my teammates, man. Keep pushing, man. We got it.”

He also pointed toward the floor the way he does after hitting clutch shots, as if to declare, “This is my city. You already know what it is.”

Related
Victor Oladipo Sends Message to Fans After Season-Ending Injury

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Victor Oladipo Sends Message to Fans After Season-Ending Injury

2 days ago
5,146
NBA

Victor Oladipo Out For Season With Ruptured Quad

4 days ago
2,753
The Post Up

Post Up: James Harden Drops a Career-High 61 Points at MSG 🔥

5 days ago
4,184
NBA

Pacers Reportedly Fear Victor Oladipo Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

5 days ago
6,726
The Post Up

Post Up: Victor Oladipo Banks Game-Winner in Chicago 💰

3 weeks ago
969
NBA

Report: Pacers to Hire Kelly Krauskopf as First Female Assistant GM in NBA History

1 month ago
325

TRENDING


Most Recent

Victor Oladipo: ‘I’ll Be Back Better Than Ever’

2 hours ago
72

NBA Investigating the Anthony Davis Trade Request

2 hours ago
364

Report: Lakers, Knicks Preparing Trade Packages for Anthony Davis

6 hours ago
4,958

Pelicans: Anthony Davis Trade to Happen on ‘Our Terms and Our Timeline’

7 hours ago
2,996

Kemba Walker Talks Cardi B, NBA All-Star Draft 🤣 | SLAM YERRR or NAHHH

9 hours ago
160