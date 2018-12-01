Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely With Sore Right Knee

by December 01, 2018
110
Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo, who has missed the last six games with a sore right knee, has now been ruled out indefinitely by the Pacers.

While such a murky diagnosis understandably leaves Pacers fans a tad squeamish, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports there are no structural issues with Oladipo’s knee:

Behind strong play from emerging stud Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers have managed to stay afloat without their All-Star, going 3-3 with Oladipo in street clothes.

Vic was averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists prior to the injury.

