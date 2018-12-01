Victor Oladipo Out Indefinitely With Sore Right Knee

Victor Oladipo, who has missed the last six games with a sore right knee, has now been ruled out indefinitely by the Pacers.

While such a murky diagnosis understandably leaves Pacers fans a tad squeamish, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports there are no structural issues with Oladipo’s knee:

Pacers All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (sore right knee) is still working himself back into game condition and is expected to return in the near future, league sources tell ESPN. There are no structural issues with his knee. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018

Behind strong play from emerging stud Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers have managed to stay afloat without their All-Star, going 3-3 with Oladipo in street clothes.

Vic was averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists prior to the injury.

RELATED:

Post Up: Victor Oladipo’s Feathery Finish In Indy