Victor Oladipo Out For Season With Ruptured Quad

Victor Oladipo will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his quad tendon in his right knee, the Pacers announced today.

OFFICIAL: Victor Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. https://t.co/bAZIgJfhVn pic.twitter.com/GbbSi6wzl3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Oladipo suffered the injury yesterday in the first half against the Toronto Raptors. He will undergo surgery and a timetable on his return has yet to be made.

Oladipo averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

