Victor Oladipo Out For Season With Ruptured Quad

by January 24, 2019
276

Victor Oladipo will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his quad tendon in his right knee, the Pacers announced today.

Oladipo suffered the injury yesterday in the first half against the Toronto Raptors. He will undergo surgery and a timetable on his return has yet to be made.

Oladipo averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season.

