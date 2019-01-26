Victor Oladipo Sends Message to Fans After Season-Ending Injury

Pacers star Victor Oladipo tragically ruptured his quad earlier this week and is out for the season. But the reigning Most Improved Player is keeping his head up and delivered a heartfelt message to his fans on Instagram:

Oladipo missed a chunk of time while managing a nagging knee injury earlier this season, but when the 26-year-old stud was on the court, he has balling:

Oladipo averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 36 games played this season.

Get well soon, Dipo.

