Vince Carter Says He Will Return for 2019-20 Season

by April 30, 2019
1,549

Vince Carter isn’t hanging up his kicks just yet. Carter, who just finished up his 22nd season in the L, announced he’ll be returning next season, per The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast.

Joined by Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg, Carter talked about Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement and how it wasn’t “time to go” for him.

Via Winging It:

“I think he was at peace with his career and what he accomplished and felt it was time to go … not ya boy,” Carter said. 

Bazemore: “You coming back?”

Carter: “Yep, I’m coming back, bro. I’m coming back.”

Finberg: “You coming back to the Hawks?”

Carter: “I would like to. We’ll see what happens.”

Carter, 42, is an eight-time All-Star, and averaged 7.4 points for the Hawks this past season.

RELATED Vince Carter: ‘I Think I Can Give it Another Year’

  
You Might Also Like

Gregg Popovich Expected To Sign Three-Year Extension

3 hours ago
174

Houston Rockets Think ‘Referees Likely Changed the Eventual NBA Champion’

9 hours ago
2,741

Jamal Murray: Nuggets Made Damian Lillard ‘Uncomfortable’ in Game 1

10 hours ago
2,476

‘That Was the Adult in the Gym’: Jimmy Butler Leads Sixers to Game 2 Win in Toronto

10 hours ago
1,226

Cassius Stanley & Sierra Canyon TURNED UP on the way to the State Chip 🏆 | SLAM Day in the Life

1 day ago
137

Dennis Smith Jr Talks Under Armour x Mortal Kombat Collab ❄️

1 day ago
1,327

TRENDING


Most Recent

Vince Carter Says He Will Return for 2019-20 Season

2 hours ago
1,549

Gregg Popovich Expected To Sign Three-Year Extension

3 hours ago
174

The Dominican Dream: Felipe Lopez Shares His Story in New Documentary

6 hours ago
834

Houston Rockets Think ‘Referees Likely Changed the Eventual NBA Champion’

9 hours ago
2,741

Jamal Murray: Nuggets Made Damian Lillard ‘Uncomfortable’ in Game 1

10 hours ago
2,476