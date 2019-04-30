Vince Carter Says He Will Return for 2019-20 Season

Vince Carter isn’t hanging up his kicks just yet. Carter, who just finished up his 22nd season in the L, announced he’ll be returning next season, per The Ringer’s “Winging It” podcast.

Vince Carter says “I'm coming back” for his 22nd season



Joined by Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg, Carter talked about Dirk Nowitzki’s retirement and how it wasn’t “time to go” for him.

Via Winging It:

“I think he was at peace with his career and what he accomplished and felt it was time to go … not ya boy,” Carter said. Bazemore: “You coming back?” Carter: “Yep, I’m coming back, bro. I’m coming back.” Finberg: “You coming back to the Hawks?” Carter: “I would like to. We’ll see what happens.”

Carter, 42, is an eight-time All-Star, and averaged 7.4 points for the Hawks this past season.

