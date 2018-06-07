Vince Carter and Alonzo Mourning Didn’t Speak for Years After Posterizing Dunk 😬

by June 07, 2018
1,449

Vince Carter has collected a number of bodies over his lengthy playing career, but none of his victims took to being posterized as personally as Alzono Mourning. It only took one dribble, an unbelievable dose of athleticism and a second of air time to put the future NBA Hall of Fame inductee on a poster, but the personal repercussions boiled over much longer.

Carter hopped on ESPN’s “The Jump” to talk about his most famous dunks and revealed Mourning refused to talk to him for “six to seven years” after the play.

To be fair to Mourning, a dunk like this by an all-time great is going to be demoralizing; no man should have to live with getting dunked on like this:

You Might Also Like
NBA

James Harden Wins MVP, Donovan Mitchell Takes Rookie of the Year in NBPA Awards 🏆

4 hours ago
2,577
vince carter 21st season
NBA

Vince Carter To Return For 21st NBA Season

2 months ago
1,425
NBA

Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

2 months ago
4,979
NBA

Vince Carter Talks About The Evolution Of The NBA

3 months ago
2,086
vince carter raptors buyout
Uncategorized

Report: Raptors Won’t Pursue Vince Carter in Buyout Market

4 months ago
2,985
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 months ago
4,044
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

5 mins ago
14

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

13 mins ago
241

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

58 mins ago
796

Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘I Think He Goes to Houston. It’s a Star Power League’

2 hours ago
659

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

3 hours ago
303